The Bradford County Commissioners have hired a coordinator to run the county’s drug task force.
The coordinator will be a county detective that directly answers to District Attorney Chad Salsman.
Commissioners hired the coordinator last Thursday, citing his years of experience working with federal officials and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in the battle against drugs.
Due to the sensitive nature of the investigative work he will be conducting, the Morning Times has agreed to not publish the new coordinator’s name.
“He is the most qualified person in the county that I could find to run our drug task force,” Salsman said in a media release.
The coordinator has already started working on cases, Salsman explained, and will be meeting with local and state police in the coming weeks about local drug enforcement efforts. Salsman hopes that commissioners will approve a full-time county detective to work with the coordinator in the near future.
“The goal is to have the entire task force operating at full strength by Oct. 1,” Salsman said.
The creation of the Bradford County Drug Task Force was a campaign promise that Salsman made while running for district attorney last year and became a top priority once he took office in January.
The task force will localize previous efforts conducted through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which Salsman said were focused on specific areas of the county.
“There was often a significant time lag between investigating and prosecuting cases,” Salsman added. “By having local control, we will operate in all areas of the county and bring cases to a much faster conclusion.”
The coordinator thanked Salsman and commissioners for hiring him into the position.
“I have long believed that to fight the scourge of drugs in our community we need education, rehabilitation, and enforcement,” he said. “I am pleased to be the tip of the spear for the enforcement component. Without the vision and leadership of Chad Salsman, this position would not have been created and I am very grateful for his faith in me.”
Salsman encouraged anyone who knows of drug activity in the county to contact his office at (570) 265-1712 and ask for the county detective, or email bcdetective@bradfordco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.