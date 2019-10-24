WAVERLY — Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres on Wednesday reminded village residents that items such as signs are not allowed in the greenspaces throughout the village.
Ayres noted that if signs are not removed from the greenspace by Friday, municipal employees will remove them.
“We thank everyone for their cooperation throughout this process,” Ayres said.
