Cory Mott, 21, of Columbia Cross Roads to Hannah Oslager, 21, of Gillett
Brandon Vanderpoel, 29, of Ulster to Beth Onderko, 29, of Gillett
Nolan J. Green, 27, of Troy to Ashley Scarpa, 33, of Troy
David McDermott, 59, of Ormond Beach, Florida to Melody Lynn Beers, 52, of Ormond Beach, Florida
Joseph F. Fanini Jr., 51, of Towanda to Rebecca L. Johnson, 47, of Towanda
Nicolas Vosburg, 23, of Ulster to Jensen Dunkling, 24, of Athens
Glenn Robert Bell, 32, of Wyalusing to Anastasia Rose Osmolenski, 28, of Wyalusing
Mark Luksa, 27, of Towanda to Jessica Kreidler, 26, of Towanda
Samuel Bullock, 36, of Athens to Megan Cattie, 35, of Athens
Jaydon K. Riehl, 19, of Dundee, New York to Janaya K. Reed, 20, of Towanda
Cole Dulaney, 32, of Towanda to Stephanie Swartley, 29, of Towanda
Jordan Thomas, 32, of Canton to Felicia McGaughey, 27, of Canton
Michael Stephen Potosky Jr., 53, of Blossburg to Anna Marie Salamatin, 64, of Covington
Erick Murtland, 34, of Sayre to Jenna Roy, 31, of Sayre
Justin Carey, 22, of Towanda to Emma J. Muzzy, 33, of Towanda
Patrick Brown Jr., 23, of Monroeton to Kayla Miller, 22, of Monroeton
Charles E. Murray III, 44, of Wyalusing to Katrina Stapleton, 40, of Wyalusing
Johnathan Vives, 29, of Towanda to Harley Benjamin, 29, of Towanda
Edward W. Leed III, 21, of Wysox to Meghan Mae Everly, 26, of Wysox
Joshua Keene, 44, of Sayre to Amanda McConnell, 37, of Sayre
