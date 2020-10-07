OWEGO — Tioga County reported its 27th death related to COVID-19 in a press release issued Tuesday evening.
“I regret to inform you that another of our citizens has passed away because of a COVID-19 infection. I want to send our condolences to the individual’s family and friends and ask for God’s peace for them,” Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said in the press release.
Tioga County also reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 302.
There have been 211 recoveries and 64 of the cases in the county are active.
The county said there are currently 417 individuals in mandatory quarantine due to the virus.
Sauerbrey also reported that the Tioga County Public Health Department “continues to investigate the large number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County.”
“During these stressful and challenging times, I am asking the community to do more, to be more aware and take precautions as you go about your daily routine. Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay with social distancing and we can reduce our numbers and remain healthy,” Sauerbrey said. “I also ask you to pray that Tioga County will overcome this challenge, that people will not suffer from this virus and that we will have no more loss of life due to COVID-19.”
Chemung County also reported another virus-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 victims to seven.
There were also 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in the county.
The county has now had 589 virus cases. There have been 443 recoveries and 139 cases are currently active.
Seven Chemung County residents are currently hospitalized as they fight COVID-19.
