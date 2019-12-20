SAYRE — The annual WATS/WAVR radio stations’ community service honor has been presented, collectively, to the Valley’s school resource officers — the six men and women who are keeping local classrooms and hallways safe and secure.
Choice radio owner Chuck Carver surprised Waverly’s Ben Hettinger, Sayre’s Sean Flynn, and Athens’ Carla Dieg and James Shaw with the plaque Wednesday, on-air, in recognition of what their work in our school districts means to the community.
“At a time in our history when news broadcasts from ‘Anywhere, USA’ detail horrifying tales on school and college campuses at an all too frequent rate. The Valley feels safer, just knowing that these resource officers are protecting our kids and building relationships with them … teaching them to say something when they see something,” Carver said. “The honor today is symbolic — and it refers to the bigger picture of security that the six of you paint every day.”
The annual “Individual of the Year” award is named in memory of the late Sayre businessman Joe Wolf, who was known far and wide for his community service activities.
This is the 42nd year the radio stations have honored the civic contributions of local residents. Past winners — whose names appear on a permanent plaque in the lobby — are:
• 1978 — Phil Wells
• 1979 — Joe Cummings
• 1980 — Louise Shallenberger
• 1981 — Bob Landy
• 1982 — Betty Hasco
• 1983 — Dr. John Thomas
• 1984 — Eleanor Haggerty
• 1985 — Dr. William Beck
• 1986 — Al Haines
• 1987 — Jack Rhodes
• 1988 — Walt Cain
• 1989 — Jim Haggerty
• 1990 — Joan Smith
• 1991 — Nick Chacona
• 1992 — Hal Lambert
• 1993 — Habitat for Humanity
• 1994 — Molly Caplan
• 1995 — Rev. William Wells
• 1996 — Bill and Sue Carmalt
• 1997 — Al Crosby
• 1998 — The Moving Wall Committee
• 1999 — Mike Chambers
• 2000 — Al Engelbert
• 2001 — Leon Thomas
• 2002 — Dr. Nche Zama
• 2003 — Mike Shaw
• 2004 — Steve Evans
• 2005 — Phil Crouse
• 2006 — Marilyn Bok
• 2007 — Sen. Roger Madigan
• 2008 — Henry Farley
• 2009 — Frankie Galizia
• 2010 — Mark Stensager and Dr. Joe Scopelliti (on behalf of guthrie)
• 2011 — The Valley flood relief effort
• 2012 — Rev. Anne Canfield
• 2013 — Jack Walter
• 2014 — Charley Hammond
• 2015 — Jeff Gural
• 2016 — Daniel Leary
• 2017 — Kay Husick
• 2018 — Ryan Wood and John Thurston of Tanner’s Bar and Grill.
