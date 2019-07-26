SHESHEQUIN — A pair of Bradford County residents are sitting in the Bradford County Jail after they were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Sheshequin home and assaulting the homeowner.
Towanda resident Bryan Benninger, 28, and Ulster resident Skylar Crotsley, 20, were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday night.
At approximately 6:43 p.m. on July 23, state troopers responded to a report of a burglary in Sheshequin. A male and female suspect were discovered at a residence by the owner, according to police.
The victim confronted the male suspect inside the residence and “struck him in the head when the suspect lunged at him,” the police report stated.
According to state police, the male suspect then fled that residence to a Jeep Cherokee that his wife was waiting in outside the residence. As they were attempting to flee the scene, the vehicle slammed into the victim’s car and then struck the victim.
The suspects once again tried to flee the scene and “almost struck the victim’s wife and son as they were trying to assist (the victim),” police said.
The victim was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle and state troopers later arrested the two suspects.
According to state police, $400 of tools and jewelry were taken from the home.
Benninger and Crotsley were both arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and sent to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.