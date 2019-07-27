SAYRE — Sayre Borough officials this week outlined its intentions for its next round of Community Development Block Grant monies, which is expected to be approximately $94,000.
“Amanda (Boyer of Bradford County’s housing rehab program) and I have been discussing for months that there is a need for housing rehab,” borough manager Dave Jarrett said. “So we’ve discussed it, and maybe 50 percent of the entitlement allocation could go to housing rehab. You might get two or three projects ... but I think the balance of it should go towards finishing the elevator in the town hall or finishing up the ADA crosswalk project.”
Jarrett noted that the elevator to the hall was of particular importance because two floors of the facility are currently unaccessible to portions of the population.
“But if it’s too restrictive, then I would recommend taking the (leftover) balance of the allocation to putting it towards the ADA sidewalks,” Jarrett said. “The elevator project is most likely going to be a multi-year project, anyway.”
Borough Mayor Henry Farley said the municipality has used CDBG funds for housing rehab in the past.
“Housing rehab is very tough to do,” Jarrett stated. “You go to fix someone’s roof, and, through the home inspection, you find that there are other things that need to be done, and if you don’t have enough funding to everything that needs to be done, then you can’t do the roof. You can’t do anything, which is foolish, but those are the federal rules.”
Boyer explained that she would head the borough’s housing rehab program, and a housing inspector would go out to see the houses in need of rehabilitation.
“The program is to keep people in their house — to keep them out of code violations,” she said, adding that the program was focused on low- to moderate-income households. “For example, we want to keep senior citizens in their house. If they’re collecting Social Security, they could potentially be able to be qualified and apply.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.