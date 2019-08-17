Resisting arrest

MONROETON — A Waverly man is in Bradford County Jail in lieu of $40,000 straight bail following his alleged role in an incident that took place on Canton Avenue in Monroeton at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 12.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Christopher Anderson, age not given, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and summary-grade traffic offenses following a motor vehicle accident.

After running blood tests at Towanda Memorial Hospital, Anderson became aggressive when troopers attempted to take his fingerprints.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr for a preliminary hearing.

Retail theft

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Barton man has been charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property following an incident that occurred at the Tops Supermarket on Elmira Street on July 12.

According to Athens Township Police, Joshua Tyler Barber, 33, was charged after he allegedly stole a pack of Energizer batteries from the store.

Barber is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24.

