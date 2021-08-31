Drugs
A Barton woman faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Route 220 at around 8:24 p.m. on May 31.
The woman was identified as 24-year-old Haley Marie Tomaz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tomaz was pulled over because she was driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marajuna and Tomaz admitted to having marajuna in the vehicle. The officer found a grinder with a small amount of suspected small amount of marajuna and a smoking device with suspected marajuna residue.
Tomaz faces charges misdemeanor marajuana small amount, misdemeanor use or possession of drug possession, and summary exceeding 55 mph zone by 19 mph or more.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
DUI
A Blossburg man faces charges after a vehicle was pulled over for impeding traffic on West Pine Street on July 29.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Justin Lee Campbell. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer noticed Campbell turn right into a driveway with half the vehicle still in the roadway. The officer then observed Campbell get out and switch seats with the passenger. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and both people in the vehicle had glossy eyes. Campbell would not comply with sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
Campbell faces charges of misdemeanor DUI, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater with license suspended, and summary parking vehicle on roadway.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Theft
A Towanda man faces theft payments after failing to make car payments to the victim.
The man was identified as 35-year-old Richard C. Lines. According to the Towanda Police, on March 11, the victim allowed Lines to borrow their vehicle because they are in poor health and are no longer able to drive. The victim stated that in February Lines agreed to purchase the vehicle from the victim. When Lines and the victim arrived at the notary, Lines stated that he was broke and the victim agreed to receive monthly payments. At the time of the call on March 11, the victim had not received any money and could not get ahold of Lines. On May 17, the victim called the station to report that he could still not get in contact with Lines and had not yet received any payments. The victim and Lines were put in contact by the police and Lines agreed to make a payment within the next day. On May 26, the victim called the station and still had not received any payment. An officer attempted to call Lines and did so multiple times over a few weeks. As of June 30, neither the police nor the victim could reach Lines.
Lines faces charges of third degree felony theft by deception, and summary transfer of ownership.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18.
DUI and drug possession
An Elmira man faces DUI and drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Route 220 on April 17 at 12:01 p.m.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Faber. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Faber was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and was pulled over. The officer observed a strong odor of marajuna emanating from inside the vehicle. Faber had glassy and bloodshot eyes according to the officer and after having difficult finding his documents was asked to step out of the vehicle. Faber admitted to smoking while driving and upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a small bag of marajuna along with three other bags that had marajuna residue.
Faber faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor small amount of marajuna, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceeding speed limit by 15 mph, and summary careless driving.
Drug possession
A Monroeton man faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Elmira Street on May 7, at 2 p.m.
The man was identified as 28-year-old Edwin Lewis Dunbar. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer noticed that Dubar was driving without an inspection sticker. Upon speaking to Dubar, the officer noticed the smell of marajuna coming from the vehicle. The officer found a small amount of suspected marajuna and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Dunbar faces charges of misdemeanor small amount of marajuna, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary operating without a valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Drug possession
A Sayre woman faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was initiated on Route 220 on May 19, at 2 p.m.
The woman was identified as 23-year-old Cassie Lee Garrity. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Garrity made a pass in a no passing zone. The officer noticed a glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
Garrity faces the charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection, summary illegal use of plates, summary passing where prohibited, and summary disregarding traffic lane.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug 31.
Theft
On July 23, The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a stolen firearm from a residence on Route 414, Monroe Township. The victim described a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, described as poly black in color with a silver slide. A suspect is known, but the investigation is ongoing.
Theft
On Aug. 3, The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of stolen catalytic converters from three vehicles parked at a residence on Dietz Road, Wilmot Township. The theft is alleged to have occurred sometime between July 1 and Aug. 3.
Car crash
On August 6. At approximately 3:35 p.m an unidentified woman was found down an embankment that disabled her vehicle. The woman related to a Pennsylvania State Police trooper that she was using her phone when she traveled off the roadway. The woman was uninjured and did not require any medical attention. The woman was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
On June 15, at around 10:28 on Mallory Lane, a burglary was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police. A large wall clock was taken and damage was done to numerous items inside the residence. The total estimated damage to items in the house is valued at $3100.
Retail theft
An Athens woman faces theft charges after an incident occurred at the Athens Township Walmart around 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The woman was identified as 33-year-old Amanada M. Felczak. According to Athens Township police, they received a report from Walmart Asset Protection that Felczak had failed to pay for several items. An Asset Protection associate stated that Felczak made no effort to pay for the items that were placed in the bags and Asset Protection associates stopped Felczak before she reached her vehicle. The total value of the items was $177.30.
Felczak faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14
Receiving stolen property
A Lockwood woman faces receiving stolen property charges after a stolen phone was allegedly found on her property on Lockwood Run Road.
The woman was identified as 30-year-old Amanda Lynn Mcintosh. According to Athens Township police, the victim stated that they accidently left their phone in the shopping cart and when they went back the phone was gone. The phone was equipped with a GPS tracking system and the officer tracked the phone to Mcintosh’s residence. An officer was not able to make contact with anyone at the residence; however, the officer heard an audible phone notification come from a woodpile next to the driveway and the officer located the phone. On Aug. 6, an officer returned and made contact with Mcintosh. She told the officer that one of her children took the phone and she should have contacted the police.
Mcintosh faces a misdemeanor charge for receiving a stolen item.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept 14.
Unsworn falsification
A Dushore woman faces unsworn falsification charges after allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm illegally on the northern side of the roadway on Route 187, a mile east of Terry Township.
The woman was identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Joyce Montgomery. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Montgomery is precluded from purchasing a firearm due to adjudicated or committed mental defective form. Physical evidence showed that Montgomery marked the box no if she had ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or ever been committed to a mental institution.
Montgomery faces a misdemeanor charge of unknown falsification.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
DUI
A New Albany man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on July 3 on New Albany Road in Terry Township.
The man was identified as 48-year-old Richard Robert Hugo. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hugo was pulled over because of an expired license plate. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Hugo had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking a couple of beers. There was an open case of beer in the backseat of the vehicle and a beer in Hugo’s sweatshirt pocket initiating a sobriety test. After a chemical test, it was determined that Hugo had a BAC of .137.
Hugo faces charges of misdemeanor unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI- .10%-.16%, summary expired vehicle registration, summary driving without a license, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges after an incident occured around 9:40 p.m. on May 26 on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.
The woman was identified as 23-year-old Cassie Lee Garrity. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an officer was requested at the scene because of an impaired female. Upon arriving on the scene, Garrity told the officer that she smoked marajuna before operating her vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a small baggie with suspected marajuna was found.
Garrity faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Monroeton man faces drug paraphernalia possession after an officer received information that the man had an active warrant for his arrest.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Marc Tyler Worthington. According to the Pennsylvania zWorthington’s whereabouts and located the vehicle on Route 706 in Camptown. Worthington was placed into custody and a smoking device was found upon searching the vehicle.
Worthington faces a misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
