Alex Garrison has accumulated a long list of achievements during her time at Sayre High School.
Garrison was the captain of the cheer team, as well as the speech and debate team. She was the historian for the Class of 2020 and the National Honor Society, and the Student Council treasurer.
That was all in addition to her participation in the high school’s musical productions, and doing the morning announcements for two years.
“She’s been a part of our morning routine,” Principal Dayton Handrick said. “She’s (also) a big part of our drama and music departments.”
After an unusual senior year, Garrison will graduate from SHS tonight.
“(It’s nice) just being able to officially graduate instead of doing it online or nothing at all,” she said. “I’m excited to actually do it and be with my class.”
While she said it was difficult not being at school, it also had its positives.
“It’s definitely been hard,” she said. “But I feel like I’ve gotten closer with my teachers and my classmates, just trying to get through it together.”
In the fall, Garrison will attend Bloomsburg University and major in early childhood education.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, and I love kids, so honestly it was just a good major for me,” Garrison said.
Garrison said she drew inspiration from her teachers in choosing to pursue the career.
“Growing up, I feel like teachers were definitely my biggest influence and those who helped me the most in life, so I want to be able to help other kids as they grow up,” she said.
Growing up in a military family, and living as far away as Alaska, Garrison said one of the things she appreciated most about her time in Sayre was being able to stay in one place.
“I’ve grown up literally (everywhere),” she said, “Just being able to spend four years in one solid place, where I’m able to have a great foundation because it’s such a little school has been amazing for me. It really is a little school with a big heart, because it’s so welcoming and amazing.”
Now, she is looking forward to the next stage of her life.
“I’m really excited to further my education and be able to start a life on my own, and blossom as a person,” she said. “I just want to say thank you to Sayre and the school for being so helpful and honest, working with the officers … and (coming) together for such an amazing ceremony.”
Sayre High will hold its graduation at Riverfront Park tonight beginning at 6 p.m. Only the graduate’s families — two carloads per student — will be able to attend the ceremony. The graduation will be live streamed on the school district’s Facebook page and website as well as broadcast on Choice 102 (102.1 FM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.