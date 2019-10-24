Following a crash that occurred Sunday evening in the eastbound lane of state Route 17, two children have passed away as a result of a tractor trailer hitting their vehicle.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office, the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Darlene L. Allen, had struck a deer, which had resultantly disabled the vehicle.
A tractor trailer operated by 66-year-old Volodymyr Frolyak of Ontario, Canada, failed to stop and struck the passenger vehicle.
Darlene L. Allen is listed in critical condition.
Also in the vehicle were Zachary D. Allen, 7; Trinity G. Allen, 11; and Nathan G. Slater, 5.
Nathan was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, and released.
Zachary passed away shortly after the collision.
Trinity was initially transported to RPH, and then flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
According to a GoFundMe account — “Help the Allen Family with their Tragic Loss” — a second examination revealed that Trinity had no brain activity.
The family has said her organs will be donated and that “Trinity can live on and give another child an opportunity to live a fulfilling life.”
The sheriff’s office noted that all occupants of the vehicle had been wearing the appropriate vehicle safety restraint systems.
The investigation to the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (607) 687-1010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.