Woofrock returns to ACS

EAST SMITHFIELD — The Fifth Annual Woofrock Music Festival returned to Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield on Saturday — bringing with it its classic combination of music, family fun and furry friends.
Performances by bands, such as Rukus and Legacy, hit the stage amongst the dozen or so vendors to get community members on their feet or singing along as they browsed the vendors and the numerous cats and dogs at the shelter.
“We have food from Coaches Pizza and also ice cream from It Was Good,” ACS Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese said. “There’s a kids’ corner as well with a bounce house, pooch smooch and face-painting. We really looked to change things up this year and get more vendors because this is our big family event for the year.”
Smith-Reese added that the shelter has already adopted out 755 animals this year — as many as the entirety of 2018 — and is still hard at work rebuilding the dog kennel, which was aged and in need of upgrades.
“The total project is $1.7 million, and we’re at the $1 million mark, so we’re definitely still actively fundraising for that.” she said.
More information about ACS is available online at www.animalcaresanctuary.org.
