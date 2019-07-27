SAYRE — Guthrie recently welcomed 52 brand new nurse residents across five Guthrie hospitals.
This group is noteworthy for two reasons — it is the largest group of nurse residents in Guthrie history and the first group from Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to participate in the entire nurse residency experience.
The nurse residency program is an evidenced-based approach to transitioning student nurses into professional Registered Nurses. Each Nurse Resident will explore different clinical areas for the first 12 weeks of the program, ending with a permanent match as a staff nurse in one of the units they explored.
They will then continue in a precepted orientation on that unit, where they will develop into a fully functional member of the team. They also participate in the Continuing Orientation in Nursing (COIN) program, which is nine interactive days consisting of simulation, skills development, team building and professional development activities, which span over their first twelve months of practice.
