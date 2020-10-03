The Guthrie Clinic, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Guthrie Medical Group, Guthrie Sayre Otolaryngology and the doctor behind a pair of tonsillectomies in 2019 are all named in a lawsuit filed by two families who claim two girls were left with brain injuries following the surgeries.
A civil complaint was filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by attorney Christine Sonsire with Ziff Law Firm.
“Our allegation, after consulting with medical experts in the field of pediatric otolaryngology, is that Dr. (Arvinder) Uppal injected Marcaine with Epinephrine, a local anesthetic, far too deeply into their adenoid beds, causing both girls to suffer brainstem bleeds and profound long-term neurological consequences,” Sonsire explained in a press release. “These are extraordinarily unusual injuries that require conduct far outside the standard of medical care.”
Uppal, a Guthrie otolaryngologist at the time, operated on Allie Yackel of Elmira on Feb. 20, 2019 at Towanda Memorial Hospital. Following the surgery, Sonsire said Allie became hypoxic — or didn’t have enough oxygen to sustain bodily functions — and couldn’t be extubated.
The 6-year-old was taken to the Upstate University Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Syracuse where doctors found she had suffered a brainstem stroke during surgery. She underwent a tracheostomy and the placement of a feeding tube, and intensive rehabilitation followed.
A week after Allie’s surgery, 5-year-old Aasen May of Newfield had to be transported from Towanda Memorial to the Pediatric Critical Care Unit at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after her tonsils and adenoids were removed by Uppal. Like Allie, doctors found that Aasen suffered a brainstem stroke, and the girl had to get a feeding tube and tracheostomy.
“The good news is that Allie and Aasen are here with us today. However, Aasen still relies on a tracheostomy to breathe, and both girls have suffered what tragically appear to be permanent and very significant speech, balance and vision problems as a result of their brain injuries,” Sonsire said.
The Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs filed formal disciplinary action in June against Uppal in relation to the injuries and injections of Marcaine with Epinephrine.
“Although we allege the injuries were caused by Dr. Uppal’s negligent injections, the failure of the Guthrie system to properly investigate what caused Allie to suffer such an unusual surgical injury before Dr. Uppal was permitted to operate on Aasen also gives rise to several causes of action, including claims for punitive damages,” Sonsire said.
Becca Yackel and Shelby Sansouci, the mothers of the two girls, were able to connect through social media after Sansouci had posted about Aasen.
Both Yackel and Sansouci are grateful to have found each other.
“Our families have been living similar nightmares since the surgeries. Having someone who truly understands has helped us so much,” Sansouci said.
“We have been able to share information and support each other, but it makes me so sad to know another family is going through this,” Yackel added.
After reaching out to Guthrie for a response Thursday afternoon, the health care organization issued the following statement: “The Guthrie Clinic is committed to providing patients safe, high-quality care. Due to patient privacy regulations, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any individual situation.”
According to the complaint, Uppal’s last known address is in Mississippi, and he is believed to not have practiced medicine in Pennsylvania since February or early March 2019.
