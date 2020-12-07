Quarantines for those exposed to COVID-19 can now be shorter under new guidance the Pennsylvania Department of Health shared with health care providers Friday.
The move aligns the DOH with guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
“We must stop the spread of this virus and quarantining once you have been exposed is essential,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The incubation period for COVID-19 remains at 14 days and it is still most protective to quarantine for the full two weeks. However, the CDC has affirmed that quarantine can end after 10 days if the person doesn’t develop symptoms, or after seven days if the person tests negative and has no symptoms.”
This does not apply to those living in nursing homes, prisons, or other congregate facilities, or those in health care settings.
According to the DOH, the 14-day quarantine was based on the virus’ incubation period. Although people are still encouraged to monitor their symptoms for the full 14 days from exposure, the CDC hoped the shorter quarantine period would result in better compliance and contact tracing.
“If you have been identified as a close contact to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, are in quarantine and have no symptoms, you may get a test as soon as your fifth day of quarantine. If the results are negative you may end your quarantine after the seventh day of quarantine,” Levine explained. “However, you will need to wait for a negative test result to stop quarantining. Providers should know that people seeking tests who are symptomatic should be placed above those seeking tests to shorten their quarantine.”
