Following a record-breaking winter storm last week, officials in Bradford County issued a warning to local residents that more bad weather could be on its way this week.
County Commissioners also took some time during their meeting on Monday to praise road maintenance crews and first responders for their efforts during last week’s storm.
During Monday’s commissioners meeting, Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams stated that in the storm, which far exceeded the amount of snowfall predicted, the area saw up to five inches of snowfall per hour between 12 and 5 a.m. last Thursday.
“We broke a lot of very old snowfall records in 24 hours,” Williams said, noting that some locals recorded “upwards of 45 inches of snow.”
Williams stated that other than a few incidents, including vehicles off the road, a roof collapse at a commercial facility in Canton and another at a sheep farm in Windham, the county saw “relatively minor impacts” of the extreme snow.
“Folks did a good job of staying off the roads and allowing our road crews to do what they needed to do,” Williams said.
The biggest storm-related issue the county faced, according to Williams, was that municipalities did not have equipment big enough to clear the massive amounts of snow, prompting them to need the help of contractors and neighbors to make roads passable.
“Hats off to the townships and the borough municipal workers, God bless them, they had a mess to deal with and everybody got through it well,” stated Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Commissioner Daryl Miller also thanked PennDOT employees, municipal staff and the county’s maintenance workers for going “above and beyond” to clear roadways.
Williams warned locals that an expected rain storm could bring up to two inches of rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, which could cause flooding and put even more strain on roofs.
“We are looking at a potential threat for some structure damage due to snow loading later in the week,” he said.
Williams urged locals to clear their roofs of snow if they are able to do so safely or work with neighbors or local fire companies to do so, especially if they live in structures most prone to roof damage, such as houses with flat roofs, manufactured housing or older homes.
Bradford County officials also honored first responders who braved the treacherous winter weather to complete an “extremely harrowing” rope rescue operation in Wyalusing during the blizzard Wednesday night.
“I want to commend a bunch of people for going what amounts to way above and beyond what we expect of them as far as public safety response goes,” said Miller of the five fire departments that joined to rescue Wesley Ballard who had been stuck on the Wyalusing Rocks in Wyalusing Township.
Miller explained that first responders extricated Ballard from a ledge, one that Williams added was approximately 250 feet off the ground, after more than five hours in “some extremely inclement weather, in some very, very trying circumstances.”
“They absolutely went above and beyond and I know that’s what they enjoy and what they volunteer for, but it was a harrowing experience to listen to ... hats off to all of them because it was just an unbelievable episode,” the commissioner commented.
Williams specifically thanked a “good samaritan” who he said was not a fireman, but was an experienced climber with knowledge of the area, who aided departments in the rescue and recognized the responders’ “quick thinking” in using flares to locate Ballard on the rocks.
