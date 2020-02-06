Driving under the influence
The following individuals were charged by local police with DUI-related and traffic offenses for incidents that recently occurred in the Valley:
• Timothy Eugene Grover, 27, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Cove Street in Athens Borough on Monday.
Grover was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 18.
• Logan Anthony Buck, 23, was charged following a one-vehicle accident on East Lockhart Street in Sayre on Jan. 13.
Buck was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 6.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Pine City, N.Y., woman is facing one count of retail theft and three counts of criminal conspiracy following an incident that occurred on Jan. 12 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
According to Athens Township Police, Amanda G. Robbins, 27, was charged after she allegedly stole $527.01 worth of merchandise from the store.
Robbins was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on March 3.
Drug possession
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Waverly man is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Elmira Street on Jan. 30.
According to township police, Michael Todd Watkins was charged following a traffic stop.
Watkins was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Harassment
TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Sayre man is facing harassment charges following an incident that occurred at Chestnut Street residence in Towanda on Jan. 24.
According to Towanda police, Kenneth E. Mosier, 51, was charged after he sent inappropriate texts to a female victim.
Mosier was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on March 18.
