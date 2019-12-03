SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society welcomed visitors of all ages to the annual Model Train Day on Saturday.
The day featured a special display of Lionel trains, two operating HO-scale model train layouts, vendors offering railroad memorabilia and model train items, a special display of LEGO trains and railroad artist James Mann.
“It’s almost like a signature event (for the Sayre Historical Society),” said Sayre Historical Society President Mike Frantz. “It showcases the model trains we have here at the museum and the railroad heritage. We have a lot of first time visitors and we have a lot of regulars who come back every year. We have a lot of people that just enjoy sharing history.”
For those who love history — especially when it comes to Sayre and the Lehigh Valley Railroad, Sayre Historical Society founder Jim Nobles was on hand to share some history with guests as well as show off some postcards of Sayre and local railroad.
“He’s got some postcards and he’s just here to kind of share history. He lives this all the time,” Frantz said of Nobles.
The event, which drew close to 200 visitors in the first few hours on Saturday, has become a tradition on Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s kind of an open house and a place for people to go. It’s kind of nice because they have the Turkey Trot on Thursday, they have the parade on Friday and now we have our event. We’re hoping to continue that,” said Frantz.
