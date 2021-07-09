BCHS honored by Sen. Yaw's office

At the well-attended unveiling of the Bradford County Historical Society’s 150th anniversary exhibit on Monday June 7, Janenne Goliash of Senator Gene Yaw’s Williamsport office presented Society President Henry G. Farley and Manager/Curator Matthew Carl with a citation recognizing the society by the Senate of Pennsylvania.
The citation stated that the Senate of Pennsylvania takes great pride in recognizing those organizations which, through adherence to the highest standards of service, contribute in a meaningful way toward a better and more productive society.
The citation further stated that the Bradford County Historical Society is celebrating the momentous occasion of its one hundredth fiftieth anniversary and lauded as one of the oldest county historical societies in this Commonwealth, the Bradford County Historical Society was organized on May 5, 1870, and incorporated on February 12, 1875. Its mission is to record and preserve the history of Bradford County by means of documents, publications, tapes, photographs, artifacts, models, samplings of natural resources; to interpret the effect of regional, State, national, and world events on the county; to make the record available to the general public; and to stimulate the interest of local people in the history of the county. The Bradford County Historical Society opened for public use in the former Bradford County Jail in May 2002, where it offers a museum and research center. The historical society has developed a strong reputation for the highest quality of service throughout its history. By steady adherence to the principles of fairness, reliability and emulation. Over the years, those in leadership positions, as well as its volunteers, have contributed in a tremendous way to its growth and development.
The Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania congratulates the Bradford County Historical Society upon its richly deserved recognition; extends warmest wishes for a future replete with ever increasing success.
And directs that a copy of this document sponsored by Senator Gene Yaw, be transmitted to the Bradford County Historical Society.
The Bradford County Museum located in the old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine Street Towanda is now officially open for the 2021 season with exhibit hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. The research library has returned to regular hours of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine street in historic downtown Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Bradford County Room Tax Bureau and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
