The Sayre Area School District has decided to give its families the option of which method students will receive their education this year, according to Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio.
Students will have the option to attend school full time and in person, participate in remote learning with the same curriculum as the in-person students, or enroll in the Sayre Online Learning Academy (SOLA).
“We came to the table with the teaching team, support staff and administration to dialogue about what options we could provide so that all families could receive education,” Daloisio said.
The decision to let families decide was based on the results of a survey conducted by the district.
Daloisio said 523 families took the survey, representative of about 900 students.
“We were pleased with the response that we received,” Daloisio said.
Most of the families (79 percent) said they preferred traditional, in-person learning.
About 15 percent were in favor of a hybrid remote learning option, while another five percent preferred online only learning through SOLA.
An additional five percent said they were undecided.
Daloisio said that the in-person learning would be similar to a regular school day, but students would wear masks and be socially distanced when possible.
“Right now we are planning, in the green (phase), to have everybody there all day. That is pending board approval on August 3 of our plan,” she said.
The hybrid option is being designed to best fit the needs of the families who choose it.
“Some of it would be live-streamed, and some of it would be dependent upon families’ needs,” Daloisio said. “There will be a variety of options available for families who choose the hybrid.”
The district is also preparing plans if current conditions were to change.
“We have phases and plans that we’re working through and trying to get that detailed out so we can share all of that information” Daloisio explained. “We have a team … that meets on Thursdays to brainstorm, and use the guidance and information from the surveys that we received to continue to build the plan.”
The final plans will be announced at the district’s August 3 school board meeting.
“As we finalize things, we’re going to share that information with the families,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio added that the district is currently preparing a survey for families to decide which option they will pick, and that it will be sent out in the near future.
