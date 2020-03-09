SAYRE — Wyalusing Valley middle schoolers defeated the five-time champions from Tioga Central at this year’s Junior High Scholarship Challenge. In winning their first title, the Rams also topped the Harlan Rowe team on the radio quiz.
Members of the winning team are: Cayden Otis, Nick Johnson, Sophia Alvarez, Trennan Tewksbury, Ken Mapes, Gavin Vandemark, Ayden Hunsinger, Hezzie Latini, Savannah McCracken, Kylie Pickett, Lukas Ashwood and Jacob Girven.
Other teams involved in the middle school version of the popular Choice Radio academic quiz were Sayre, Towanda, Waverly, Spencer Van-Etten and Northeast Bradford.
Guthrie’s Patterson Education Building Auditorium played host to the pre-recorded competition, and the room was filled to capacity — with overflow provided in one of the medical center’s downstairs classrooms. Landy and Kilmer Insurance in Sayre sponsored the event.
Previous winners of the junior high scholarship challenge include were Athens (2012, 2019), SRU (1994), Tioga (1995, 2002, 2015, 2016, 2018), Epiphany (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2013), Northeast Bradford (1999, 2000, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2016), Sayre (2001), Waverly (2003, 2008) and Towanda (2014).
