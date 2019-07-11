SAYRE — The Level II Trauma Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre Pennsylvania serves a large geographic area, covering about 10,000 square miles and eleven counties in north central Pennsylvania and south central New York.
Last year, Guthrie’s Emergency Department saw nearly 36,000 visits, a 28 percent increase over its capacity of 28,000 visits per year. To better meet the needs of a growing patient population, Guthrie has unveiled its renovated Emergency Department, specially designed to increase space, privacy, and efficiency.
“This new space allows more room for the patient, their family and the caregiver team. The rooms are private, allowing for personal conversations to take place between the patient and health care provider,” System Chairman for the Department of Emergency Medicine Dr. Marc Harris said. “This expansion also launches Guthrie’s new Emergency Medicine Residency Program, which will allow us to train and graduate Emergency Medicine physicians.”
“Throughout this growth, patients remain at the center of all that we do. Our dedicated physicians and staff have done a wonderful job of providing outstanding patient care, given the challenges of limited space and lack of patient amenities,” Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said. “We know that this new addition will only greater prepare our staff to provide the best emergency care in the Twin Tiers.”
