Sayre library takes story time outside

SAYRE — Since the beginning of June, the Sayre Public Library’s Youth Services Librarian Ms. Shelley has been holding her weekly family story time outside in Howard Elmer Park.
“Story time is something that is always ongoing,” explained Shelley. “Even through COVID.”
According to Shelley, the program had gone virtual for about a year during the pandemic, meeting on Zoom calls. But with the weather warming up they looked for some other safe alternatives.
“We felt like with children of most of the age group not being able to be vaccinated we would do it in the park,” said Shelley. “(I) try to maintain and give them that experience they’re used to having, being mindful still of the protocols.”
Shelley plans to continue holding story time in the park as long as weather will allow, and she is hopeful that they won’t have to return to Zoom come the fall.
“When it gets too cold to be out here I might have them sign up for slots or cohorts,” said Shelley. “That’s stuff that’s still in the works that we’re unsure of, but (we are) going to still keep always mindful of giving them interaction safely as possible.”
“We’ve learned to be flexible in this last year and a half,” Shelley continued, “and kind of roll with whatever is presented to us.”
Shelley has been with the library for four years now, having moved to the Valley about seven years ago from the Kylertown area.
Shelley said that even before working at the library her career has always been focused on children, having previously worked as a director of religious education and a substitute teacher.
“Youth is like my life,” said Shelley, who has five children of her own. “If I need stuff for my job, I’m like ‘what do I have a home’ and I’ll bring it with me.”
Shelley said that her favorite part about being a children’s librarian is building relationships with the families and seeing the kids grow over time.
“Just being able to interact and provide some education,” said Shelley, “and have the kids have fun while doing it, without really feeling like they’re learning.”
