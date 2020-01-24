WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt this week released his police activity report for the month of December for village officials to review.
Last month, officers responded to 365 calls for service — including 22 criminal complaints and 340 non-criminal complaints — and made 15 arrests.
The arrests are broken down as follows:
• Three each for an arrest warrant and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Two each for driving while intoxicated and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
• One each for assault; criminal use of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt; second-degree harassment; and issuing a bad check.
Additionally, officers issued 16 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 12 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt gave an update on the force’s efforts to working with the new bail reform laws in the state.
“As 2020 rolls in our agency has already begun adapting to the major legislative changes regarding bail reform and discovery in New York state,” he said. “We are working diligently with the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office as well as other law enforcement to ensure a smooth as possible transition to these changes.”
Gelatt added that the department is also welcoming two new officers.
“As of Jan. 1, our transfer Officer Russell Buesink Jr. (goes by J.R.) has begun with our department and is undergoing his initial training,” the chief said. “’J.R.’ spent nearly 10 years with the Jamestown Police Department working patrol, SWAT, detective division and as a school resource officer. His skills and positive demeanor are a welcome addition to our agency.
“New hire Officer Andrew Yeckinevich begins his Police Academy Training on Jan. 6 at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy,” he continued. “This training will last approximately five months when Andrew will join us for his mandated 160 hours field training.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.