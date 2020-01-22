Kalie Blumenauer is the newest real estate agent for JoAnne Kizer Real Estate. Kalie is a Towanda, Pennsylvania native. She graduated from Towanda Area Junior Senior High School in 2010.
Kalie graduated from Kutztown University in 2014 where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with a minor in Paralegal Studies. After college, she then worked as a Municipal & Real Estate Paralegal for four years where she became interested in Real Estate.
Kalie married her husband in 2017 on a beach in Mexico. They welcomed their daughter Ava Blumenauer into the world in 2019. When not with her family, Kalie likes to travel, ski,and spend time with her friends. Kalie is personable, friendly and eager to help clients make their investing dreams come true.
