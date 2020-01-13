The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following recent Bradford County criminal case resolutions:
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT COURT
Jacob Franks, 26, Nichols, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offenses of two counts Retail Theft, summary offences, and was sentenced to 21 days, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Franks for the offenses on Aug. 24, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2019, following investigation of a retail theft that occurred in Athens Township.
Shawn Wagner, 32, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Jonathan Wilcox to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, plus court costs. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Wagner for the offense on June 11, 2019, following investigation of a traffic stop that occurred in Canton Borough.
Robert Longenburger, 36, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Longenburger for the offense on Oct. 19, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Sayre Borough.
The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Matthew Masteller, 32, Wyalusing, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, restitution of $10,535.00, for the offense of Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Masteller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 4, 2019.
Nicole Brennan, 34, Warren Center, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight months to 48 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department also arrested Brennan for the offenses occurring on May 2, 2019, and June 11, 2019.
Robert Coyne, 32, Nichols, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months, fines of $1500.00, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Roger Clink of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Coyne for the offense occurring on March 17, 2014.
Cody Pedro, 28, Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional for 12 months to 48 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs. Pedro had been sentence to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pedro following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Feb. 25, 2016.
Kirk Shultis, 30, of Saugerties, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $200.00, for the offense of Home Improvement Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shultis for the offense occurring on Dec. 15, 2018.
Dylan Strohl, 23, of Ulster, was sentenced incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $2000.00, for the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Driving under the Influence, (Highest rate of Alcohol), a misdemeanor. Troopers Robert Edgerton and Terrance Foley both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl May 29, 2019 and June 29, 2019, in North Towanda, and Ulster Townships.
Shane Petersen, 42, of New Albany, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Petersen following investigation of a incident that occurred in Terry Township on July 13, 2019.
Zachary Zimmers, 29, Mansfield, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State correctional facility for 90 days to two years, followed by probation supervision for three years, fine of $1775.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (drug related), (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and summary offenses. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Zimmers following investigation of incidents that that occurred in Burlington Township on Aug. 13, 2018.
Mathew Crandle, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State correctional facility for 12 months to 24 months, restitution of $22,089.54, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft, a felony of the third degree. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crandle following investigation of a incident that that occurred in Wysox Township on April 25, 2019.
GUILTY PLEAS
Stephanie Schrader, 30, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Schrader will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schrader following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 18, 2019.
Jay Blotsky, 62 Apalachin, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence,(drug related), a misdemeanor. Blotsky will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Blotsky for the offense on May 1, 2019.
Aaron Barth, 32, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, one a misdemeanor first degree and the other a misdemeanor of the second degree. Barth will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Barth for the offenses on Feb. 15, 2019, Feb. 23, 2019, and March 1, 2019.
NOLO CONTENDERE
The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest”. The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Edward Crawford, 50, New Albany, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Crawford will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Crawford for the offense on June 22, 2019.
