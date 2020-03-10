ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council approved a bid for an engineering study to be done at the Valley Playland during Monday night’s meeting.
The council explained that while the new playground has already been designed and approved, an engineering study is needed for things such as the sidewalks, camera system, playground components and materials list.
The council approved a bid of $7,850 from AJH Designs in Elmira.
Back in January, the council announced the project to replace the structure, which was built in 1994, would be moving forward.
The new playground is scheduled to be constructed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13.
The project is being partly funded by a $212,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. That should pay for nearly half the project with the other funds coming from $100,000 raised by the Friends of Valley Playland group and another $100,000 of in-kind contributions.
The new playground will feature everything from the normal slides, see-saws, monkey bars and swing sets to a rock wall, bouncy bridge, challenge bridge and a zip line, according to plans given to the Morning Times.
If you would like to donate funds or volunteer your time for the project, contact the Friends of the Valley Playland at friendsofthevalleyplayland@gmail.com or call Lori Unger at 717-433-0439.
In other news from Monday’s meeting:
- The council heard from Fire Chief Jason Chandler who said the purchase of the new engine is moving forward. The council originally approved the purchase of a truck with a value of up to $450,000 back in August. The engine will replace a 1992 truck that the department is currently using.
- The council approved the resignation of Jeff Novak from both the Vacancy Board and the Zoning Hearing Board. Matt Davidson was appointed to fill the Vacancy Board opening and Jude Platukis will take over the spot on the Zoning Hearing Board.
- There is still a vacancy on the Civil Service Commission, according to the council.
- The council approved accepting a sale price of $13,500 for the borough’s old street sweeper, which was a 2002 Pelican Street Sweeper. The borough had bought a 2019 Curbtender Street Sweeper for $132,000 after the council approved the purchase at its January meeting.
