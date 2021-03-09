False report
Desiree S. Hayward, 25, of Athens, was charged with the second degree misdemeanor of false report – falsely incriminate another after allegedly falsely accusing someone of rape.
Sayre Borough police said that on Jan. 7, the department was notified that a rape kit was performed on a borough resident at Williamsport Hospital.
According to police, Hayward was contacted and asked to speak with an officer at the department since she did not already make a police report.
Court documents show that Hayward is limited mentally and receives help from the county for her disabilities but she knows right from wrong and knows the difference between a truth and a lie.
She told police that she was asked to meet someone at their residence early in the morning the day before. She said that as she was walking from her home at Page Manor to Keystone Manor, the person she was supposed to meet jumped out at her in the alleyway by the Morning Times and raped her for about five minutes.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that she said she did not initially tell anyone what happened and that she proceeded to ask a friend to bring her to the Williamsport Hospital for a rape kit.
Hayward reported that when she told another friend what happened, that friend went to the alleged attacker’s house.
Police later interviewed this person, who reported that the accused had no idea what she was talking about and said that Hayward “does this when she doesn’t get her way” and threatens to turn them in to the police if they don’t give her money.
When asked about this, Hayward said that it was a lie and appeared uncomfortable, according to police.
The officer told Hayward that he needed to know if she was making any of this up and that he would be checking video surveillance footage at the time she described the alleged assault had occurred.
At that time, the officer told Hayward to take some time to think about what happened and to call back when she was sure of what happened.
Police said that she called the department twice after she left and tried to change her story, saying that there hadn’t been penetration and that she was not raped.
She ultimately requested to retract her statements and said that she did not want a police investigation. She also stated that her biological mother had forced her to make a statement to police.
After speaking with her case worker, police learned that Hayward was not in contact with her biological mother.
Police also heard from the Bradford County Housing Authority that they had checked Hayward’s key fob history and the alleged attacker’s key fob history as they both live in buildings that the authority owns, and that there was no activity of either of them coming in or out during the time of the alleged assault.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 30.
Assault
Cliff Joseph Stroud, 41, of New Albany, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, a trooper was dispatched to the victim’s residence for a report of an assault.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the trooper observed recent physical injury on the victim when he arrived on scene, including blood on the victim’s pant leg.
When the victim lifted their pant leg, the trooper observed an open, swollen wound.
The victim claimed that Stroud was pushing them around all morning and that they had gotten into a fetal position out of self-defense, according to the affidavit. They stated that Stroud struck them on the left shin while the victim was on the ground, either by kicking them or hitting them with a wooden shovel handle.
Stroud was placed into custody at about 11:15 a.m.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on March 17.
