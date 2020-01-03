Local bus available to the March for Life

The group that took the bus sponsored by the Bradford County PA for Human Life are pictured here at last year’s March for Life rally.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life will again sponsor a bus to the 47th Annual March for Life, the world’s largest human rights demonstration, in Washington, D.C. on January 24.

The bus will depart from Athens, Wysox, Wyalusing and Tunkhannock. The cost is $30 per person and includes a self-pay breakfast stop in route and self-pay dinner stop in route. For details of departure times and specific locations and to make reservations, please contact Rob Howard at 570-395-3417 or email him at rshoward1@frontiernet.net.

Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman is the theme of this year’s March. The Rally prior to the March will feature several speakers, including Jim Daly, President of Focus on the Family, Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony List, Melissa Ohden, survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion, and Claire Culwell, survivor of a failed surgical abortion.

“We are thrilled to host such dedicated pro-life champions at this year’s March for Life,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini. “We look forward to uniting with these speakers to both encourage and educate the nation on the inherent dignity of every human life.”

“Whether you have participated in the national March for Life in the past or not, you should plan to attend the 2020 event because every voice is needed to speak up for the voiceless preborn babies and say ‘Enough is enough,’” Michael Kilmer, chairman of the Bradford County PA for Human Life, said. “We are pleased to provide this bus to take the hassle out of travel plans. Plus, you will meet other like-minded pro-life neighbors along the way. Please sign up today.”

The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation is a grassroots right-to-life organization with members statewide. As the state affiliate of National Right to Life, PPLF is committed to promoting the dignity and value of human life from conception to natural death, and to restoring legal protection for preborn children.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

