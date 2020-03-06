WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 8104 will host a goulash dinner Sunday, March 29 to raise funds for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer foundation.
The event won’t be a typical fundraising dinner, though, as Sarah Cornish, the Post’s bar steward, will have her head shaved by Broad Street Barbershop’s Pat Elston.
Post Commander Will Chaffee said anyone else that would like their head shaved is welcome.
Funds raised from the $5 dinner, head shaving, and additional Chinese auction will go toward childhood cancer research.
The event is in honor of local teen Jacob Middaugh, who has been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma and thyroid cancer.
With the dinner starting at noon, the head shaving is set to begin at 1 p.m at the Waverly VFW Post on Broad Street.
