Bradford County has now recorded 51 cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.

Six of the cases are probable and 45 are confirmed.

Sayre has the most cases, with 20.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen over 82,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,500 people have died.

In New York, the number of cases in Tioga County remained at 152.

Only 16 of those cases are currently active.

The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remains at 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.

Elderwood has seen at least 44 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 112.

Chemung County still has one active case, which was reported on Monday.

There have been 113 total cases in the county.

Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, while 109 have recovered.

Over 414,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.

