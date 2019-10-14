ASHLAND — During a meeting on Thursday, the Ashland Town Board made preparations for the new fiscal year with several resolutions.
In order to avoid possible fines from the state in case of misinterpretation, a local law to override the tax cap for the 2020 budget is needed. A public hearing starting at 7 p.m. will precede the next monthly board meeting.
Directly following the public hearing regarding overriding the tax cap will be a public hearing to pass the 2020 budget. The preliminary budget was passed at the Thursday evening meeting.
Next month’s board meeting has been moved a week earlier to November 7. The time will remain the same, beginning with public hearings at 7 p.m.
Town Supervisor Vern Robinson announced that work on Tyler Run will begin next week. This will run in conjunction with work on Bentley Creek which is expected to take two or three weeks.
County Legislator Rodney Strange reported on the county’s budget progress. He related that the county budget will be released to the public on November 8, and that the Legislature will be able to approve it on November 12. He finished comments by reporting that the Berwick Turnpike is expected to be finished by the end of the season, but that paving will be saved for next year since it will soon be used as a detour route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.