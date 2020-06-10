ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council will be looking into changing an ordinance that currently bans chickens and ducks from being housed on residential property after a resident made a presentation in support of the change at Monday’s council meeting.
“I am here in attendance tonight to ask you for your consideration for a provision to the current ordinance that you have in regards to backyard fowl,” South Main Street resident Liza Henderson said. “I do believe that right now there are only positive things that this change could actually make for the families in the community of Athens Borough.”
Henderson explained that she is looking for the borough to allow female chickens to be housed within the borough as a way to help families put food on the table.
“Looking back through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there was a time when they encouraged and almost demanded that every household provide two fowls per member of their family. This helped sustainability of their food through meat and eggs, (and) was never intended for commercial use,” she said.
Henderson explained that it would have been especially helpful during the coronavirus pandemic as an average chicken can lay seven eggs per week.
“For some families, for mine, that’s one breakfast a week,” Henderson said. “So it can definitely cut back (on grocery bills) and help families, especially in a time like a lingering pandemic like we have right now. There were plenty of times where I, myself, went to a store and could not find eggs. It would greatly helps families.”
Council President Bill Cotton expressed support for changing the ordinance.
“That was very enlightening. What I’m going to propose is a 90-day moratorium on anything. We will get this resolved in 90 days, maybe sooner,” Cotton said. “These are my thoughts, size of lot, number of chickens, females only ... I think as you’ve said, in this time, you need to be able to do whatever you need to do to feed your family.”
Cotton is confident the council will make the change soon.
“This thing, I’m telling you, with the agreement of everyone else here, is going to go away and we’ll make it work,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a resolution that will help give the code enforcement office it’s own Originating Agency Identifier number.
Currently, the borough’s code enforcement is run through its police department’s ORI.
The resolution included a “mission statement, goals and objectives and defining a scope of authority for Athens Borough Code Enforcement in order to obtain an ORI number for enforcement purposes.”
The resolution, which was passed unanimously, states that Police Chief Chris Hutchinson will be designated as the borough’s code enforcement officer.
Athens Borough Manager Mark Burgess will “assist in the enforcement process of the Property Maintenance Ordinance regarding the notification process as the Borough Public Official,” according to the resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.