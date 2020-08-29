Weapons and possession
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a parked SUV on Aug. 3.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Scott Lee Sutton had been sleeping in the parking lot of the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart for a few hours and employees were unable to wake him. When police woke him up, they said he was sluggish, his pupils were constricted, and his speech was raspy and slurred. Sutton also had difficulty remembering where he lived or how long he had been in the parking lot.
Searching his vehicle, police found a loaded revolver with its hammer down, which Sutton did not have a license to carry. Police also found butane lighters, empty Ziplock baggies, cut straws, multiple knives, and two brass knuckles. In his pants pocket, police found a small black Ziplock bag with two marked pills.
Sutton was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapons, and summary public drunkenness.
Sutton was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Masturbating in public
An Athens man was caught laying in the roadway and mastrubating during the early morning hours of July 25.
According to Towanda Borough police, 39-year-old Lloyd Edward Walters was found around 1:30 a.m. laying near a curb at the intersection of Third Street and Elizabeth Street in the borough when police traveling through the area saw him with his pants down and pleasuring himself.
As police began walking toward the defendant, they said he pulled up his underwear but continued mastrubating. When police shined a flashlight in his face and asked what he was doing, he allegedly told officers he was sleeping. When they told him where he was and what he was doing, police said he acted surprised and as if this wasn’t the first time it had happened.
Police noted that Walters admitted to being high on methamphetamine.
He is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail A formal arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 24 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Retail theft
Two Elmira woman were charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after each allegedly tried to steal more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township on Aug. 16.
According to Athens Township police, officers approached 22-year-old Ameree Nicole Benting as she was loading items into her vehicle in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was 19-year-old Aubri LeeAnn Benting, who police said had tried to exit the store with two totes full of items she didn’t pay for, but walked away from the cart with the child she had with her once confronted by asset protection. Ameree was able to make it out of the store.
Both women were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1.
Simple assault
Jason P. Mathews, 37, of Athens, faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after allegedly punching a teen boy, according to Athens Borough police.
Mathews was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession
A woman from Sayre faces charges following a Feb. 22 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Kendall L. Martz was a passenger in the vehicle when she was found in possession of two pink plastic bags with a white powder suspected as methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, multiple used hypodermic needles, a hypodermic needle full of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, approximately 100 new glassine bags used to package heroin, 12 doxepin hydrochloride .25mg pills, and 79 cyclobenzaprine hydrochlorind 10ng pills. All were packaged in baggies commonly used to sell drugs.
Martz was charged with felony sell noncontrolled substances, and the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1
