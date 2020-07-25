The Tioga County Clerk would like to remind everyone that the Owego Office of the DMV at 56 Main Street is open by appointment only. Please visit www.tiogacountny.com to make your appointment.
At this time the Owego DMV is changing their policy and taking appointments for Tioga County residents ONLY. In order to properly serve the residents of Tioga County we must limit our customers to them at this time. If you have already scheduled an appointment, please be assured that your appointment will be honored.
This policy will be reviewed after the State of Emergency is lifted by the Governor. As always, thank you for your understanding and patience during these trying times.
