WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly was one of the areas in New York state that was put into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Yellow Precautionary Zone” when it comes to the COVID-19 virus.
“Over the past ten days, parts of Tioga County have had 7-day average positivity rates above 4 percent, and cases per 100,000 and new daily hospital admissions have increased, meeting the metrics for a yellow zone designation,” the governor’s website explained.
In the most recent press release from Tioga County, Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey stressed the importance of the entire community stepping up to stop the spread of the virus.
“With the recent announcement of the Yellow Zone in the Village of Waverly, the continual increase in COVID cases and the loss of the lives of our residents; the message is clear — we must all do more,” Sauerbrey said. “We must consider our daily actions and do what we must to reduce the number of COVID cases. This is all about personal responsibility. Wear a mask for the protection of other people, gather in much smaller groups and follow safe protocols. It is up to you.”
At Tuesday’s Village of Waverly Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Patrick Ayres also preached the importance of working together to keep everyone safe — especially when it comes to the upcoming holiday season.
“Every day I receive an update from Martha Sauerbrey regarding the coronavirus and the numbers are escalating dramatically,” Ayres said. “The most recent report I received, she was encouraging members of the community to think about what they’re going to be doing the next several weeks and months with gatherings because it appears the spread is potentially coming from smaller gatherings, and gatherings in general.”
“From the county’s point (of view), they are just encouraging people to think about what they’re going to be doing, and maybe this year Thanksgiving and Christmas may not look like previous years (in order) to keep people safe,” Ayres added.
