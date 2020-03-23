VAN ETTEN — The sale of the former Van Etten Village Fire Department building has continued to hit repeated snags for over a year, but town officials still hope to wrap it up and put it in the past.
While the quit claim deed has been signed by the former fire department President Jim Ammack, the finalization is currently pending the signatures of the former village fire company members.
“(Ammack) had told (town attorney) Aaron (Alsheimer) that he wanted the old village fire people to sign off on the building,” Supervisor George Keturi explained. “I said well that’s stupid, because the village owned the building — not the fire company people.”
“They don’t even exist anymore,” said Keturi. “I think (Ammack) has got a problem with the money in the bank, because he’s worried about getting his final interest payment. If he takes it out sooner, he loses his interest check.”
“So, I think he’s holding us hostage,” he continued.
“It’s hurting the (former) village residents, because that money goes toward the water system,” Keturi said. “Once we get enough money into the water system, we can pay off some of these interest-bearing bonds and lower the debt service to all the village persons that use the water.”
Councilman Harold Shoemaker noted that all town board members had signed for the sale — a previous stipulation that unfolded along the way.
“Well, he was fishing on that, even,” Keturi said. “I said the town board had agreed to do that $2,000 we were being held hostage on, and I signed it as the town supervisor. That should’ve been etched in stone as being a good document — oh, no, he wanted to have the same document with every board member of the town so that everybody can see their signatures. So, that was a fishing trip too.”
“Now that it’s getting warmer weather, he can get his worms collected so he can go fishing again, but he wants to wait for the interest — I’m sure,” Keturi said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s almost a year and a half now.”
Shoemaker reminded the board that the last five years of fire department finances had to be gone through by village attorney Frank Como and sent to the state before the release of funds could take place.
The state also has to approve the transfer of funds to the Lockwood Fire Department, but that hasn’t happened yet, Shoemaker added.
The board then questioned how Como would be paid if the $17,000 in fire company funds were to be transferred, and there were no village funds left.
“I hate saying this — not to spark a fire — but it’s law that if there’s payment to be made, and all village funds are exhausted, at a certain point it comes out of the village residents as the legacy tax, remember?” said Councilman Fred Swayze.
“Right, because it’s been over a year already,” said Keturi. “We were supposed to get (village) bills paid by May 31, 2019, and that’s long gone. So the village residents are liable to get another tax yet. I don’t want to do that.”
As of Wednesday, Alsheimer and the attorney for the building’s tentative new owner, Pat Byrnes, were slated to meet to discuss the next steps forward, Shoemaker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.