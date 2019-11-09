SAYRE — For the 40th time, Valley residents will be turning their radio dials to the Choice 102 to tune it for one of the longest-running radio programs in New York and Pennsylvania — the Scholarship Challenge.
The high school quiz will once again pit 24 high school and eight junior high teams against each other in a competition of quick wits and knowledge of history, math, English, culture, and much more, host Chuck Carver announced during the challenge’s luncheon last week.
The challenge will kick off at noon on Jan. 25 from the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre, and be broadcasted live on the Choice radio station.
After 2019’s challenge was named by Pennsylvania Broadcasters’ best station-sponsored event, which added the 30 state and national honors already to the challenge’s credits, this year’s competition will take a more somber note after the passing of Canton’s longtime coach Jeff Wynne earlier this year.
“He was involved in all kinds of extracurricular activities to support the kids at that school,” Carver said. “So we’re dedicating this season to him.”
There will also be a relatively major first for this year’s competition. As part of the effort to make sure that a full field of 24 teams are hosted, the high schools of Notre Dame and Athens will be bringing two teams each to the challenge.
Nevertheless, 40 seasons and $215,000 in awarded scholarships later, the scholarship challenge will be sure to feature the quizzical reactions and heated competitions that make the program a Valley staple every year.
Round one will open at noon on Jan. 25 and feature teams from Tioga Central, Waverly, Athens, Blue Ridge, Canton and Wellsboro.
