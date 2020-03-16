Army vet being redeployed receives Quilt of Valor

SAYRE — While Heath Stone of the U.S. Army has seen multiple deployments to Europe, Africa and the Middle East during his nearly-20 years of service to his country, he has not received a parting gift quite like the one he was awarded on Saturday at his home in Sayre.
Surrounded by his family and roughly two weeks before he is deployed once again to Afghanistan for nine months, Stone received an honorary Quilt of Valor from the Bradford County Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Since 2003, the national foundation has awarded over 240,000 custom, handmade quilts to veterans and service men and women from World War I to today’s conflicts at locations all over the world.
Locally, the Friendship Quilters of Towanda joined the valor movement in 2016, and have since awarded over 80 quilts since that time.
For Stone, he had first heard about the Quilts of Valor after sitting down with some generous individuals who had paid for his lunch in Georgia. Once his wife, Jenny, heard about the program, she set to work to get Heath his own quilt.
“These quilts can take nine to 12 months to make, so it’s really special to be able to get it for I’m deployed again,” he said. “I know it’s for me, but this is also for my family too.”
Stone added that the quilt holds even more meaning to him because his grandmother was a quilter, as are two of his aunts.
Throughout his military career, Stone has received the following accolades:
- One Bronze Star medal
- Six Meritorious Service medals
- Five Army Commendation medals
- Four Army Achievement medals
- Two Army Good Conducts medals
- Six Meritorious Unit Citations
- One National Defense Service ribbon
- Four Afghanistan Campaign medals
- Two Iraq Campaign medals
- One Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal
- One Global War on Terror Service ribbon
- One Army Service ribbon
- Nine Overseas Service medals
- Three NATO Service ribbons
- The Air Assault Badge
- The Combat Action Badge.
“We want veterans to feel the love stitched into every thread of these quilts,” said Bradford County Quilts of Valor Group Leader Carol Ullo. “What they experience to protect our freedom is beyond our understanding.”
