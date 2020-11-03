SAYRE — The reality of a fall spike in COVID-19 cases was anticipated and, more than 565,000 cases nationwide in the last seven days, that spike seems to be in full swing.
The fall spike in COVID-19 cases is something Guthrie has been preparing for. And although the health system has been able to handle more cases coming through its doors while continuing to prepare for the future, President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said there are still concerns moving forward that they could be overwhelmed.
“You should take that very seriously because the real worry is that if this becomes so prevalent in the community that it overwhelms our health care system, the emergent care business is going to come under fire,” Scopelliti warned. “We just don’t want to be in an environment where we don’t have room for a trauma patient and we don’t have room for a heart attack, and those patients have to be flown hours away to the next available bed. It is really important.”
Speaking virtually with Guthrie’s 1910 Society, made up of those who donate at least $1,000 to Guthrie annually, on Friday, Scopelliti said COVID positivity rates during the summer were less than 1% and dipped as low as .17% at one point. Positivity rates among those Guthrie tests now are between 4% and 10%, and represent a “mixed bag” of those who are symptomatic — especially with the flu season — and asymptomatic.
Those who don’t have symptoms can spread the virus with no notice and once the virus gets out into the community the outbreak can be widespread.
“It is occurring as a background infection within our community and it is exasperated by these congregant activities,” said Scopelliti, who suggested that those with symptoms get tested to avoid spreading the infection to others. He also said that those with symptoms akin to the common cold can treat themselves at home and should isolate.
The first phase in hospital is close observation.
“This disease has a unique characteristic in which it makes your blood oxygen level fall. We are taught historically to treat that test result — if the blood oxygen is low, we give that person oxygen. If we can’t get it up, we assist their breathing all the way up to the ventilator,” he said. “The unique thing about COVID is that we now know that there are people who have a blood oxygen level that falls and they aren’t short of breath. We can’t explain why that is, but now we have to fall back to that patient’s comfort has to be part of the decision making and if the patient is comfortable they don’t need the breathing support.”
Those significantly ill are given antibiotics such as azithromycin, steroids, the anitviral remdesivir, and can even incorporate convalescent plasma as part of a study through the Mayo Clinic.
Currently, each hospital has a COVID unit, although Guthrie is trying to limit the number of COVID patients in the Towanda and Cortland hospitals due to the presence of nursing homes at those sites.
“It’s very tricky to keep a nursing home segregated from the hospital population. We have staff, dietary and lab staff that go in and out of those facilities, so we want to be cautious,” he said.
Scopelliti also said that the advances in knowledge and treatments the medical community has gained throughout the pandemic mean that those who end up being admitted to the hospital are also at a lower risk of death.
“With those who were in the hospital, there may have been a jump to ventilators early on, but we now know that we don’t have to do that quite as quickly as we had thought, and ventilators actually hurt some people,” Scopelliti explained.
Hospitalizations have filled up approximately 15 percent of Guthrie’s bed capacity system wide, but Scopelliti said he and other hospital leadership worry that continually increasing numbers could mean halting elective care, as the state did for more than two months starting in March and some hospitals have recently across the country, or even worse.
Guthrie’s inpatient care is split in thirds, with one third dedicated to emergency care, one third to elective care, and one third to COVID-19. Last spring the health system had as many as 19 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals at a time.
Overwhelming a health care system isn’t entirely based on bed capacity, but also based on the number of doctors, nurses and other staff who have to be quarantined due to contact with a patient who ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
Over the past month, Guthrie has had between 70 to 90 staff members quarantining at one time. Most haven’t been COVID-19 positive, but were exposed to someone who was found to be an asymptomatic carrier.
“That is our biggest worry going forward that as the community has gotten a little more casual about COVID, it has allowed more community spread,” said Scopelliti. “There’s clearly a greater amount of congregant settings that are occurring, that have consequences, so we are really concerned about our clinical capacity.”
In facing these challenges, Scopelliti said those within the health system need all of the emotional support that they can get.
Scopelliti remarked that the past year has already been a year of unprecedented generosity and that they shouldn’t lose sight of that.
“When help was needed, it just seemed to arrive. There were a lot of times where I’m not sure how it came to be. It was almost like a Christmas holiday — it just showed up,” he said.
Beyond the more than 300 organizations and other individuals that provided resources, Scopelliti also highlighted the 37 dedicated COVID nurses and staff who volunteered when they knew the virus could be dangerous, but didn’t know much else.
To those nurses, those who make up the 1910 Society with donations of more than $1,000 a year, and other supporters, Scopelliti expressed his continued gratitude.
Personal protective equipment is not as much of a worry as it was in the spring, when Scopelliti said dwindling supplies had administrators worried at time. Over the past four months, Guthrie has been able to make its regular purchases of equipment while at times supplementing with bulk order purchases when the prices were right in the case the supply systems they normally rely on become hindered.
Last week, Guthrie supplemented its supplies with the purchase of a half-million N95 masks.
“I want to highlight here that this is where people like you and the generosity we’ve experienced over the years really matters because Guthrie has flourished with a strong balance sheet,” said Scopelliti. “That balance sheet allows us to make those bulk purchases without worry. There are a lot of health systems right now in the United States that can’t make those bulk orders, or if they are making them they are really creating a financial exposure for their organization.”
Going forward, Scopelliti said that the need may arise to dedicate a specific facility for COVID patients or close a facility to new patients
“Right now we don’t have any kind of poiicy to that end, and I don’t anticipate it, but it could certainly develop.”
