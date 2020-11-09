Drug crime
Logan Teneyck, 21, of Towanda, was charged with a felony for the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, a 3rd degree felony for criminal use of communication facility, and the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession without a license or registration to possess.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that on Nov. 7, 2019, a criminal informant told an officer that Teneyck advised them that he had 2 “8-balls” of methamphetamine that he’d sell for $175. The officer noted that an “8-ball” is 3.5 grams.
The officer made contact with the PA Attorney General’s Office and the Bradford County Drug Task Force and told the CI to continue to communicate with Teneyck on Facebook Messenger.
The CI informed the officer that Teneyck told them to meet him across the street from a residence on 3rd Street in Towanda. BCDTF members spread out to different areas near the residence to set up surveillance. An agent drove the CI to the meeting location and provided them with $175 in recorded bills.
The agent noted that they arrived at the meeting spot at 8:10 p.m. Four minutes later, Teneyck entered the car. The agent saw the CI take the clear ziploc baggie of suspected methamphetamine from Teneyck and give him the money.
They dropped Teneyck off at another location in Towanda. The interaction was over at 8:19 p.m.
All those involved met at a predetermined location and the CI was searched before and after the controlled purchase.
A field test later showed that the contents of the ziplock baggie weighed 4.4 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Teneyck was held at Bradford County Prison from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25 at a $10K bail, and was released on a bond.
A formal arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Fist fight
Travis Clyde Belcher, 38, and Andrew Dan Floyd, 30, both of Towanda, were charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 22, a trooper was dispatched to a residence at 192 James Street in North Towanda Township.
When the officer arrived, he found Belcher with an open cut above his left eye. Belcher told the officer that he had gotten into a fight with Andrew Dan Floyd Jr. at his residence. He said that Floyd followed him home, and then they got into another altercation in front of Belcher’s residence.
According to the criminal complaint, the fight resulted in a wrestle to the ground. Belcher noted that they punched each other until they were separated. Once they were separated, Floyd left.
A witness told the trooper that she saw the two men fistfighting, and that she pulled Floyd off of Belcher and told him to go home.
The trooper then went to Floyd’s residence at 15 Porter Place, Towanda Borough. During his discussion with Floyd, the trooper noted that he had scrapes on his knuckles, shoulders, and back.
Belcher’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. and Floyd’s for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug crime
Christopher Joe Williams, 25, of Canton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a marijuana plant and related paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, a trooper interviewed Charles David Howard at the PSP Towanda Barracks. Howard, owner of the Sugar Creek RV Park along Route 6 in Burlington Township, was accompanied by Gwenn Ellen Bagley.
Bagley said in the interview that her father had lived in one of the RVs until he passed away about a week earlier. Bagley’s father had paid for the camper until Sept. 30.
At that time, Bagley’s son, Christopher Joe Williams, and daughter, Lilith Kay Bagley, were living in the RV. She noted that she didn’t have a key to the RV or a good relationship with either of her children.
Bagley said that she had gone by the RV to check on her father’s cat, which was currently in the camper. In doing so, she noticed a marijuana plant through a window.
Once she told Howard about the plant, he took photos from outside the camper to show to the police.
A search warrant was later granted by Magisterial District Judge Carr and troopers arrived at the camper at about 7:25 p.m.
After they searched the camper, they seized the plant, along with THC wax and various drug paraphernalia.
The next day, troopers arrived at the kids grandmother’s residence at 557 West South Avenue, Canton Township after word from Bagley. Williams then accepted full responsibility for what was found in the camper.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug, offensive weapon possession
David John Pedro, 59, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without registration, and prohibited possession of an offensive weapon.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 4:24 p.m. on Oct. 12, PSP Towanda received a call that David Pedro was at the Dandy Mini Mart. There was an active warrant out of Bradford County for Pedro for DUI.
Troopers arrived a few minutes later and placed Pedro under arrest for the warrant. Pedro did not resist arrest and admitted to having illegal substances on his person.
A consented search uncovered one hypodermic needle, a metal spoon, a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine, and a switch blade knife with a white handle.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug possession
Ashley Rebekah Shinault, 34, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without having proper registration to possess, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a license.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 12:23 p.m. on Sept. 5, a trooper was on a routine patrol when Shinault drove by in Towanda Borough. The trooper was unable to run her plates and pulled her over at the intersection of William Street and Locust Avenue.
While speaking with Shinault, the trooper noted that she appeared to be very nervous. This urged the trooper to ask her to step out of the car. When he asked if she had anything illegal in the car, she said there was a hypodermic needle in her purse.
The trooper reported that the needle he found within Shinault’s purse had methamphetamine residue.
Shinault was taken to PSP Towanda to be fingerprinted and processed and was later released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.