ATHENS — The Northern Tier League football game scheduled for tonight between Athens and Towanda has been postponed due to a potential case of COVID-19 on one of the teams.

“During these times, we are committed to taking extra precautions in order to keep our communities safe,” a press release from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey said. “Upon the recommendation of medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing tonight’s Athens-Towanda football game.”

The two schools are hoping to either play the game on Saturday evening or on Monday evening as long as all COVID tests come back negative.

“All attempts will be made to reschedule this game for a later date. Our number one priority is to make sure our schools remain open for all of our students. We appreciate your understanding,” the press release concluded.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments