Carantouan Greenway walk

VALLEY — On Saturday, July 11, the Carantouan Greenway’s invited public explored the vegetation on the Wildwood Dam.
Legumes like alsike and red clover along with birdsfoot trefoil were dominant on the top along with broad and narrow-leafed plantain.
Shrubs at the back of the dam where identified as staghorn sumac, silky dogwood and the exotic Japanese honeysuckle.
The pond margin was vegetated by round-tubed rushes and triangular-stemmed sedges. The volunteers that maintain the dam protect the common and swamp milkweed that are critical to the monarch butterfly.
