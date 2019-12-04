Below is the Sayre High School Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the first marking period:

Principal’s Honor Roll

12th Grade

Abigail M. Moliski

Alexandra S. Garrison

Alexis M. Phillips

Alexis R. Post

Annabel F. Ennis

Bridget N. Reynolds

Camden D. Wheeler

Cassandra L. Merrill

Emily N. Brion

Heidi A. Elston

Imari A. VanDyke

Isaiah J. Firestine

Jillian M. Shay

Jordyn P. Maxim

Julia R. Boyle

Julian M. Shay

Kayla M. Hughey

Logan P. McCabe

Madeline M. Wilson

Madison M. Romberger

Maia M. Dutra

Nicholas J. Ficcaro

Peyton E. Crossett

Quinn W. Hanafin

Sarah E. Vandermark

Zachary S. Watkins

11th Grade

Alexa B. Sitzer

Alivia M. Bentley

Allyssa L. Murrelle

Carrie A. Claypool

Cody A. VanBenthuysen

Courtney C. Sindoni

Dillon R. Maryott

Emma G. Richman

Erin M. Edgerton

Gabrielle E. Randall

Grant T. Smith

Jessica N. Depew

Jia Yang Huang

Kaitlyn N. Donovan

Kayla N. Howell

Lauren M. Krall

Lucy M. Coller

Maki S. Fraley

Mikala J. Horton

Nathan P. Romano

Paige C. Hayford

Riley P. Osborn

Sara R. Ciavardini

Shayla A. Brennan

Taya M. Lane

10th Grade

Alexa F. McCutcheon

Alexis L. Frisbie

Alyssa A. McCarty

Alyssa M. Seddon

Amber L. Tracy

Brayden M. Horton

Brenna C. Willmot

Daija R. Foux

Dominic R. Fabbri

Dylan C. Seck

Dylan R. Watkins

Kailee C. Perry

Katie G. Moreno

Mason J. Hughey

Oakley M. Gorman

Paige P. Gumaer

Rachael L. Vandermark

Rozlyn J. Haney

9th Grade

Brayden R. Post

Cole W. Gelbutis

Corey I. Ault

Deborah S. Shikanga

Elizabeth E. Boyle

Emma G. Smith

Gabrielle M. Shaw

Holly R. Fontana

Jackson D. Hubbard

Jackson M. Parrish

Joseph Quattrini

Kylie M. Mazzarese

Leah R. Nordin

Lily J. Carpenter

Olivia G. Corbin

Patrick J. Shaw

Rose L. Hartwick

Sam E. Gorsline

Seth I. Gorsline

Westley R. Kelsey

8th Grade

Alex M. Campbell

Alexia R. Hooper

Ann K. Dunbar

David Huang

Elizabeth H. Shaw

Emily R. Fisher

Emma C. Yohe

Emmett J. Willmot

Gabriel J. Horton

Kaden M. Bennett

Liliana G. Smith

Linda Zhang

Meghan M. Flynn

Tanner K. Green

Thomas G. Morley

William J. Crossett

7th Grade

Aliya Cole

Aliza R. Post

Angelena L. Fontana

Brooke R. Romig

EmmaRae L. Smith

Gwendolyn M. Firestine

Isabella R. Russo

Katherine J. Riley

Lauren E. Oldroyd

Liam F. Barry

Mason B. Rucker

Morgan M. Felt

Nathan W. Adams

Nicholas J. Pellicano

Owen M. Taylor

Rose J. Shikanga

Tayanna I. Andrews

Honor Roll

12th Grade

Emily M. Sutryk

Evynn A. Johnston

11th Grade

Aaron M. Chilson

Camille J. Harris

Gabrielle F. Woodruff

Gavin A. Rucker

Isabella J. Liguori

John F. Keiers

Noah D. Mazzarese

Raegan L. Scrivener

Savanna L. Rue

Tahnee L. Casey-Coolbaugh

Travis C. Wibirt

Zachary D. Belles

10th Grade

Allison R. Post

Brooke S. Campbell

Jordan P. McCarthy

Patrick H. Matthews

9th Grade

Aliyah I. Rawlings

Andrew M. Anderson

Christa M. Eberlin

Colton A. Watkins

Ella M. Chilson

Jack T. Ennis

Lucas V. Horton

Madison M. Smith

Victoria J. Harmatuk

William T. Trump

Zachary M. Garrity

8th Grade

Aidan R. Reid

Aimee M. Bailey

Danielle A. Torres

Dayton A. Medina

Dominic L. Phillips

Kendra S. Merrill

Talan N. Kelley

7th Grade

Aaliyah M. Hall

Abbie M. McGaughey

Andrew J. Quattrini

Elizabeth G. Vosburgh

Emily P. Chilson

Heather L. Romberger

Heidi A. Romberger

Hudson L. Trump

Jaden M. Dunbar

Jasper A. Miller

Karter T. Green

Michael J. Griffin

Nicholas S. Schrader

Raegan M. Parrish

Ryan K. Ressler

Schae L. McCaig

Honorable Mention

12th Grade

Emma R. Hamilton

Ethan T. Miller

Kenneth R. Vanderpool

Morgan M. McCaig

Patrick J. Casterline

11th Grade

Brooke T. Judson

Conner R. Eberlin

Crystal M. Kimball

Devin S. Forbes

Jillian D. Ressler

Nicholas R. Bentley

Robert C. Benjamin

Skylar J. Bachert

10th Grade

David J. Northrup

Mark E. Nichols

Olivia R. Romberger

Thomas L. Anderson

9th Grade

Ashley G. Scrivener

Hanna A. Green

Helen A. Brackel

8th Grade

Kieran R. Cranor

Nathan S. Polzella

7th Grade

Alyxxys A. Robinson

Jayden C. Mullen

Logan P. Richman

Logan VanHousen

Mercedez L. Haggerty

Trinity S. Johnson

Victor A Karabka

Zacharey M. Senese

Zandrick R. Raymond

Load comments