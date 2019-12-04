Below is the Sayre High School Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the first marking period:
Principal’s Honor Roll
12th Grade
Abigail M. Moliski
Alexandra S. Garrison
Alexis M. Phillips
Alexis R. Post
Annabel F. Ennis
Bridget N. Reynolds
Camden D. Wheeler
Cassandra L. Merrill
Emily N. Brion
Heidi A. Elston
Imari A. VanDyke
Isaiah J. Firestine
Jillian M. Shay
Jordyn P. Maxim
Julia R. Boyle
Julian M. Shay
Kayla M. Hughey
Logan P. McCabe
Madeline M. Wilson
Madison M. Romberger
Maia M. Dutra
Nicholas J. Ficcaro
Peyton E. Crossett
Quinn W. Hanafin
Sarah E. Vandermark
Zachary S. Watkins
11th Grade
Alexa B. Sitzer
Alivia M. Bentley
Allyssa L. Murrelle
Carrie A. Claypool
Cody A. VanBenthuysen
Courtney C. Sindoni
Dillon R. Maryott
Emma G. Richman
Erin M. Edgerton
Gabrielle E. Randall
Grant T. Smith
Jessica N. Depew
Jia Yang Huang
Kaitlyn N. Donovan
Kayla N. Howell
Lauren M. Krall
Lucy M. Coller
Maki S. Fraley
Mikala J. Horton
Nathan P. Romano
Paige C. Hayford
Riley P. Osborn
Sara R. Ciavardini
Shayla A. Brennan
Taya M. Lane
10th Grade
Alexa F. McCutcheon
Alexis L. Frisbie
Alyssa A. McCarty
Alyssa M. Seddon
Amber L. Tracy
Brayden M. Horton
Brenna C. Willmot
Daija R. Foux
Dominic R. Fabbri
Dylan C. Seck
Dylan R. Watkins
Kailee C. Perry
Katie G. Moreno
Mason J. Hughey
Oakley M. Gorman
Paige P. Gumaer
Rachael L. Vandermark
Rozlyn J. Haney
9th Grade
Brayden R. Post
Cole W. Gelbutis
Corey I. Ault
Deborah S. Shikanga
Elizabeth E. Boyle
Emma G. Smith
Gabrielle M. Shaw
Holly R. Fontana
Jackson D. Hubbard
Jackson M. Parrish
Joseph Quattrini
Kylie M. Mazzarese
Leah R. Nordin
Lily J. Carpenter
Olivia G. Corbin
Patrick J. Shaw
Rose L. Hartwick
Sam E. Gorsline
Seth I. Gorsline
Westley R. Kelsey
8th Grade
Alex M. Campbell
Alexia R. Hooper
Ann K. Dunbar
David Huang
Elizabeth H. Shaw
Emily R. Fisher
Emma C. Yohe
Emmett J. Willmot
Gabriel J. Horton
Kaden M. Bennett
Liliana G. Smith
Linda Zhang
Meghan M. Flynn
Tanner K. Green
Thomas G. Morley
William J. Crossett
7th Grade
Aliya Cole
Aliza R. Post
Angelena L. Fontana
Brooke R. Romig
EmmaRae L. Smith
Gwendolyn M. Firestine
Isabella R. Russo
Katherine J. Riley
Lauren E. Oldroyd
Liam F. Barry
Mason B. Rucker
Morgan M. Felt
Nathan W. Adams
Nicholas J. Pellicano
Owen M. Taylor
Rose J. Shikanga
Tayanna I. Andrews
Honor Roll
12th Grade
Emily M. Sutryk
Evynn A. Johnston
11th Grade
Aaron M. Chilson
Camille J. Harris
Gabrielle F. Woodruff
Gavin A. Rucker
Isabella J. Liguori
John F. Keiers
Noah D. Mazzarese
Raegan L. Scrivener
Savanna L. Rue
Tahnee L. Casey-Coolbaugh
Travis C. Wibirt
Zachary D. Belles
10th Grade
Allison R. Post
Brooke S. Campbell
Jordan P. McCarthy
Patrick H. Matthews
9th Grade
Aliyah I. Rawlings
Andrew M. Anderson
Christa M. Eberlin
Colton A. Watkins
Ella M. Chilson
Jack T. Ennis
Lucas V. Horton
Madison M. Smith
Victoria J. Harmatuk
William T. Trump
Zachary M. Garrity
8th Grade
Aidan R. Reid
Aimee M. Bailey
Danielle A. Torres
Dayton A. Medina
Dominic L. Phillips
Kendra S. Merrill
Talan N. Kelley
7th Grade
Aaliyah M. Hall
Abbie M. McGaughey
Andrew J. Quattrini
Elizabeth G. Vosburgh
Emily P. Chilson
Heather L. Romberger
Heidi A. Romberger
Hudson L. Trump
Jaden M. Dunbar
Jasper A. Miller
Karter T. Green
Michael J. Griffin
Nicholas S. Schrader
Raegan M. Parrish
Ryan K. Ressler
Schae L. McCaig
Honorable Mention
12th Grade
Emma R. Hamilton
Ethan T. Miller
Kenneth R. Vanderpool
Morgan M. McCaig
Patrick J. Casterline
11th Grade
Brooke T. Judson
Conner R. Eberlin
Crystal M. Kimball
Devin S. Forbes
Jillian D. Ressler
Nicholas R. Bentley
Robert C. Benjamin
Skylar J. Bachert
10th Grade
David J. Northrup
Mark E. Nichols
Olivia R. Romberger
Thomas L. Anderson
9th Grade
Ashley G. Scrivener
Hanna A. Green
Helen A. Brackel
8th Grade
Kieran R. Cranor
Nathan S. Polzella
7th Grade
Alyxxys A. Robinson
Jayden C. Mullen
Logan P. Richman
Logan VanHousen
Mercedez L. Haggerty
Trinity S. Johnson
Victor A Karabka
Zacharey M. Senese
Zandrick R. Raymond
