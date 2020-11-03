SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council approved the 2021 budget and announced that it would contain no tax increase during Monday night’s meeting.
“There will be no tax increase ... in fact the budget is $8,000 less than it was last year,” said Council President Roxanne Stevens-Testen, who was recently appointed to replace the late Leo Bentley.
The millage rate will remain at 11.5 mills, according to a post on the borough’s website.
The total budget for 2021 is $571,000, according to Borough Manager and Treasurer Valorie Huckabee, who noted the borough delivered a “very conservative (budget) because of COVID.”
There were several reasons why the borough was able to keep taxes from going up, according to Huckabee.
“Number one, we have done a lot to our buildings and grounds (in the past so) we don’t need to do (that next year) because a lot of things have already been replaced — windows, doors and stuff like that. So we don’t have to spend the money on that,” Huckabee said.
“Our roads are pretty good. We’re still doing road projects, so that’s where some of it went. There is an increase in insurance, and we predict a decrease in the impact money, the Act 13 (natural gas impact fee) money. We expect a decrease in that. We’re just going to watch the numbers.”
Huckabee was proud of the way the borough has handled the budget, especially during this pandemic.
“We’ve done very good under the circumstances with COVID and not really knowing how things were going to play out. We’ve done good so far this year,” she said.
Mayor Tim Hickey praised Huckabee, Craig Lohmann and Meggan Correll for their work on the budget.
“I’d like to commend Val, Craig, Meggan for doing a good job and holding the line on costs which allows us to pass that on to our taxpayers with a big, fat zero increase,” Hickey said.
