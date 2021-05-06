The Athens Business Association is excited to announce that we will be celebrating May as “Beautify the Borough” month. The Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations have come together to work on a variety of projects that focus on showing what a beautiful community we have in the Valley.

In addition to a variety of projects being completed by these business associations, we are asking the members of the Athens community to get involved with a chance to win some awesome prizes.

For a chance to win, we are asking the residents of Athens to decorate their porches and then submit a picture in order to enter. Our grand prize winner will receive a $50 Robinson’s Contracting and Landscaping gift certificate, a handmade wreath from S.H.E.A. Creations & Company, and a hanging basket from Rise and Shine Community Center.

The last day to enter will be May 31, and the winner will be chosen the following week. In order to enter, go to our website, CheckOutAthens.com, and you will find the link to enter at the top!

Be sure to visit our partner’s at the Sayre Business Association and the Waverly Business Association to see what they are doing too.

