Possession
An Athens man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 3 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 24-year-old Tanner James Reynolds was pulled over on Spring Street after police saw his blue SUV pull into a parking lot known for drug activity, and a woman approach the vehicle before it left 30 seconds later. Police noticed the smell of burned marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and found metal and glass smoking devices with burned residue, a cirgarette pack with a small amount of marijuana, a blunt, and hemp smokes that smelled of raw marijuana. Reynolds also had $434 in cash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Corruption of minors
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor corruption of minors and summary permitting violation of title following the July 18 traffic stop of a 15-year-old boy who was driving after having consumed alcohol.
According to Sayre Borough police, 25-year-old Dustin Taylor Largent owned the vehicle that was spotted around 2:45 a.m. driving slower than normal on Mohawk Street. The vehicle struck the curbing and then crossed the center line, nearly leaving the roadway several times. Largent was in the passenger seat, and admitted to drinking before driving along with the boy.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces the misdemeanor charged of DUI – general impairment, DUI – highest rate of alcohol, as well as summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages following a July 12 traffic stop on South River Street,
According to Athens Borough police, 51-year-old Janette S. Chilson had reportedly struck a curb and a traffic sign on South Main Street. After being notified about the incident, police spotted her damaged vehicle while it was traveling past the police department and stopped it in front of the Valley Joint Sewer Authority treatment plant. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and found an opened beer bottle in the passenger side of the vehicle that was half full and cold to the touch.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Resisting arrest
A Millerton man had to be taken to the ground by Pennsylvania State Police troopers following a July 22 traffic stop.
Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers said they stopped a silver Ford F150 for an equipment violation on Route 220 at Franklin Road in North Towanda. There, rear passenger Zaquon Michael Benjaminbrown, 19, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said Benjaminbrown had warrants out of Lehigh, Tioga, and Bradford counties. After exiting the vehicle as directed by police, he tried running away. Police took him to the ground although he continued to resist efforts to cuff him.
A search of Benjaminbrown uncovered a pouch with methamphetamine in a baggie and a container, and a smoking pipe. Police found additional smoking pipes, butane torches, and a mirror in his backpack.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces the charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked following an Aug. 12 traffic stop on 2nd Street in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old April M. Shaw was spotted while driving a 1997 blue Geo Tracker with a suspended license. In a purse that belonged to Shaw, police found a large crystalized rock of suspected methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Possession
A Towanda man faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking after Pennsylvania State Police found him in possession of a hypodermic needle, marijuana pipe, and clear bags with suspected drug residue while investigating a report of a stolen cell phone.
According to police, 30-year-old Tory Tyler Lamb had been staying at a woman’s home for several days, but was asked to leave after she suspected he had been using drugs. She then discovered that her Samsung Note 8 phone was missing. Although Lamb admitted he had the phone in his bag, he stopped responding to her messages so she was unable to get it back. Lamb was found at an address along Bridge Street on Aug. 5, but told state police he was no longer in possession of the phone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
DUI
A Towanda man faces two misdemeanor DUI charges as well as summary fail to keep right and careless driving following a June 12 incident.
According to Athens Borough police, 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Burgess drove onto the railroad tracks south of Walnut Street shortly before midnight. When he could no longer drive, police said he left his car on the tracks and began walking away. That’s when police, who had witnessed the whole incident approached him. They reported that Burgess smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to having too much to drink that night. Police noted that standardized field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment, and blood testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of .157%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Drugs
A Sayre woman faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 10 incident.
According to Athens Township police, 31-year-old Elizabeth Marie Hagadorn was found in a room at the Candlewood Suites after police responded to the hotel for a man sleeping in the vehicle. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it belonged to Hagadorn, who was wanted on two warrants. After questioning the man, police were able to find her inside the hotel and in possession of two syringes, a blue smoking pipe, and a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1
Domestic
A Sayre man and woman each face the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an Aug. 12 domestic incident.
According to Sayre Borough police, 28-year-old Stephen Ray Benting III had been bitten on his back and right forearm. Jamie Marie Harvey, 36, showed police marks on her arm and chest, told them Benting had pulled her hair, and said biting him was the only way to keep him from attacking her
They were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail, but both have since been freed on bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1.
Trespassing
A Painted Post woman faces the misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and stalking after showing up to a man’s Pennsylvania Avenue home again.
According to Sayre Borough police, 47-year-old Roxanne Brown said she is in love and infatuated with the man although they have never been in a relationship, and had been charged previously in relation to similar incidents. She has also been told that she is not to be at the property.
Brown was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.