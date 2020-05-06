Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Angel Johnson, 28, Lowman, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for one of the offenses occurring on July 25, 2019, and Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for one of the other offenses on August 14, 2019.
James Coyne, 22, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, for eight months to 36 months. Coyne was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Coyne plead guilty, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coyne following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 7, 2017.
Dylan Ely, 29, from Springville, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 23 months and 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs and restitution of $41, 912.50, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ely following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on November 2, 2019.
Amber Harvey, 33, from Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months and 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver, (less than 2.5.grams of heroin), a felony offense.
Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Harvey for the offense occurring on June 4, 2019.
Caleb Willow, 25, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 29 months to 96 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Failure to Register with PSP, a felony of the second degree. Willow had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Willow following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on January 6, 2020.
Janette S. Chilson, 50, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $34.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Chilson for one of the offense occurring on December 2, 2019.
Robert S. Moore, 29, from Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (2-10), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Moore for the offense occurring on October 27, 2019.
Michaela N. Gallagher, 22, Waverly, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $3,049.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gallagher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on January 20, 2019.
