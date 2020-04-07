OWEGO — Tioga County has launched a COVID-19 portal on its website as a centralized location for all updates and information related to the virus.

An up-to-date graphic on the page tracks confirmed and active cases, precautionary and mandatory quarantine numbers, tests pending and closures.

The website covid19.tiogacountyny.com also has dozens of links for a variety of resources — ranging from business and non-profit support, social services, meal locations and a list of free websites to help kids stay busy and continue learning while schools remain closed.

