OWEGO — Tioga County has launched a COVID-19 portal on its website as a centralized location for all updates and information related to the virus.
An up-to-date graphic on the page tracks confirmed and active cases, precautionary and mandatory quarantine numbers, tests pending and closures.
The website covid19.tiogacountyny.com also has dozens of links for a variety of resources — ranging from business and non-profit support, social services, meal locations and a list of free websites to help kids stay busy and continue learning while schools remain closed.
