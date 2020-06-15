People of all ages participated in a peaceful gathering in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, walking laps around Howard Elmer Park in Sayre on Saturday.
The gathering took place around the perimeter of the park, due to the absence of a permit to use the park itself.
However, the sidewalk surrounding it is a public space, and a permit is not required.
Most of the people in the park, as well as passers-by, were supportive of the gathering.
“I’m really excited. It’s been mostly positive support,” said Bri Lowell, who organized the event. “We haven’t really had any hecklers, so that’s awesome.”
A previously planned protest that was postponed had received threats of violence. Lowell said she was unaware of any threats made toward the event on Saturday.
Members of Christ the Redeemer Church sat outside and provided water and juice to the protestors.
“That was a very unexpected surprise. I love it,” Lowell said. “It’s really awesome to have their support.”
Passing cars honked and yelled “Black Lives Matter!” as they drove by.
Sayre police did have a presence in the area, as a marked SUV sat across the street in the parking lot at the Robert Packer Hospital administration building.
Patrol cars also passed by occasionally.
Lowell said she spoke to Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds prior to the gathering.
Despite being a rural area, Lowell said it is important to show support for People of Color in the region.
“The Valley is a very closed off area. It’s a predominantly white area, not taking into account the numerous residents we have at the hospital who are people of color,” Lowell said. “I feel like it’s very important to show our siblings of color that we are here for them. We’re not going to be silent. We’re not going to allow violence to be perpetuated against them.”
“We’re a community that loves,” she added. “We’re going to spread that love, and we’re going to make sure that love overcomes the hatred, the bigotry, the xenophobia, and we’re here for those that are disenfranchised.”
